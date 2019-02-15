Judge to Decide Custody for Children of Missing Couple

A judge in Fort Worth will decide Friday whether the children of a missing Grand Prairie couple will remain in foster care or be placed into the custody of relatives.
Weltzin Garcia and Alfonso Hernandez were reported missing Feb. 5. Since their disappearance, the couple’s family members have been fighting for temporary custody of their children -- ages 3 and 6 years old -- since they were removed by caseworkers and placed into foster care.
Dallas police found the father’s car near White Rock Lake. There was an active warrant for the father’s arrest after he was accused of assaulting the mother of his children several weeks ago.
The court hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. inside of the Juvenile Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth.
Grand Prairie police say the investigation into the disappearance is ongoing.