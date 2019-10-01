Faith Leaders, Activists Call for Police Reform After Amber Guyger Verdict

Faith leaders and activists say the guilty verdict is a start, it's but not enough. They're calling for reform within the Dallas Police Department. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Faith leaders and activists say the guilty verdict is a start, it's but not enough. They're calling for reform within the Dallas Police Department.

They say this is a victory, and one they do not take for granted, but it's not time to exhale just yet.

"Justice took place today overruling a broke system. And that's the broken system that we are determined to fix," said Freddie Haynes, Pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church.

Part of the problem with the system, said Haynes, is how black people are policed. And while many consider the verdict a victory, they wish they never had to be here in the first place.

"We're pursuing police reform in terms of how arrests are made. We're pursuing police reform in terms of accountability," he said.

Haynes also says they're calling for a review of how Dallas police are trained in de-escalation tactics and race relations.

"Because Botham Jean deserves to live on through the reforms that will take place that we are going to be calling for."

We're told we can expect rally and march this week as we continue to hear these demands from faith leaders and activists.