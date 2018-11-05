Fort Worth ISD is partnering with TCU's Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies program to expand its curriculum on Latino studies. (Published 42 minutes ago)

Fort Worth ISD is hosting a community forum Monday night to discuss expanding its curriculum on Latino studies.

The district will partner with TCU's Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies program to host the forum.

Parents, students, teachers and more are welcome to attend and provide their input.

In September, Fort Worth ISD's Board of Education Trustees authorized the district to hire TCU's Comparative Race and Ethnic Studies as a consultant to develop a K-12 overlay curriculum relating to Latino American history and culture that will be added to classes.

Homeowner's Nazi-Themed Halloween Display Outrages Fla. Town

A town is horrified after a local homeowner, who claims to be Jewish, erected a Nazi-themed Halloween display outside her New Port Richey, Florida, home. Skeleton after skeleton is posed, with concentration camp identification numbers on their arms and a Star of David on their chests, offering a "Sieg Heil" salute. Homeowner Susan Lamerton says the display was put up as a commentary against her Home Owner's Association. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

Orlando Lara, associate director with CRES, said the department was working with FWISD to incorporate more Latino studies into social studies classes and some electives.

"Fort Worth ISD is recognizing that students need to get a fuller picture of the United States," Lara said.

He said the new curriculum should go into effect in Fall 2019.

At the forum, Lara said he wanted to hear from the public in regard to what they think needs to be included, what they think is missing, and why it is important to them.

The meeting is from 6-8 p.m. at Paschal High School's cafeteria.

The Paschal Mariachi Band is scheduled to perform at the meeting.

During the 2017-18 school year, FWISD developed a similar curriculum with a focus on African and African-American history and culture.