Fort Worth City Council to Vote on Pension Fix Tuesday Night

A long, difficult fight over benefits for retired city workers comes to a head in Fort Worth Tuesday night. The city council is set to vote on a pension compromise. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A long, difficult fight over benefits for retired city workers comes to a head in Fort Worth Tuesday night, when the city council is set to vote on a pension compromise.

The city is trying to fix a $1.6 billion shortfall in the pension fund. Right now, it's projected to run out of money in about 25 years.

Members of the city's police and fire associations gathered near city hall to prepare for the 7 p.m. meeting. They are strongly opposed to some parts of the city's plan that have already been made public.

The city manager has proposed making cuts to retirees' 2 percent yearly cost of living increases and cutting them altogether for future employees. That's been the biggest sticking point.

Woman, 93, Rescued From Camp Fire by Her Garbageman

Margaret Newsum, 93, had no idea that the Camp Fire was rapidly approaching her Magalia home until her caretaker left for the day and she turned on the television. She was quickly rescued by her friend Dane Ray Cummings, who decided to break company policy and rescue Newsum with his Waste Management truck. KCRA reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018)

The city manager also wants employees to pay more toward their pension -- how much depends on their position and years of service. Meanwhile, the city would kick in an extra 4.5 percent through budget cuts in other departments.

Once the city council votes on a plan, city employees will have to sign off with a vote set for January. If the two sides can't agree, the state legislature will have to come up with a fix.

Fort Worth has around 6,600 employees and more than 4,400 retirees receiving a pension.