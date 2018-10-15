Everman Residents Brace for More Flooding

A strong cold front is bringing rounds of heavy rain to North Texas and wind chill values in the low 30s for some areas Monday. (Published 2 hours ago)

On September 22, there were more than 30 water rescues in Everman. Houses were flooded and some structures were a total loss. Nearly four weeks later, people living on Christie Lane are living it again.

“Its just a bad dream guys,” said Cody Cullison. “Its all I can tell ya. It feels like a nightmare and you're not going to wake up from it."

Cody quickly evacuated his mom from their home in Everman during the flooding in September. Monday, they went back to the house just to check on it during the rain and worry, there may not be much to save.

The creek just across the street from their home helped to bring in nearly four feet of water in. The house could soon be considered a total loss.

“We were hoping that we could rebuild,” said Cullison. “But I mean, I just don’t know. It’s just so bad.”

Cullison and his mother have been staying with family until they can figure out what to do next.

Many of their neighbors still have damaged or destroyed belongings on the curb from the recent flooding. Some have already started repairs on their homes, not thinking they would be in this situation again.

Residents who choose to evacuate and need a place to go can call 817-293-2923 for information on the Everman Multi Resource Center shelter at 213 Race Street.