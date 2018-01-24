Elite Ice Skaters Moving to North Texas

Ice skaters from all over the country are moving to North Texas to train in Euless. Former and future Olympians moved here to train with coaches Peter and Darlene Cain. (Published 27 minutes ago)

Ice skaters from all over the world are moving to North Texas to train in Euless.

“It’s a big skating spot right now and we’re kind of still a secret,” said Darlene Cain with a laugh.

Darlene used to skate for Canada. Her husband, Peter, is a former Olympic skater from Australia; together, they now coach up-and-coming ice skaters at the Dr Pepper StarCenter in Euless.

“And so this is kind of a special group and they are a blast to work with,” Peter Cain said.

The majority of the Cains' team members moved to Texas specifically to train with them.

“I’ll do another spin,” Brooklee Han said from the ice before completing a series of elements. Han is a former Olympian who skated for Team Australia in the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games.

She was training in Connecticut until she moved to North Texas to work with the Cains.

“So it’s a great training facility. I love having other people to train with. In Connecticut I was by myself most of the time,” Han said.

Tim Dolensky moved to Texas from Atlanta. He said he loves the supportive environment among his teammates at the rink.

“We cheer each other on and like on a day when maybe you’re not feeling as motivated as you sometimes are—it can really help pick up the slack a little bit,” Dolensky said.

Aimee Buchanan moved here from Boston. She will skate for Team Israel in the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

“How excited are you?” NBC 5’s Kristin Dickerson asked.

“Beyond excited,” Buchanan said with a laugh. “I still can’t quite believe it, but I don’t think I will until I’m actually there.”

Buchanan said Texas has been a great place to prepare for the Olympics, and she’s appreciated the hospitality.

“Everyone is so nice, so, so nice. Very like laid back,” Buchanan said.

In Euless, the Cains have a team of elite skaters who are all working toward their own versions of perfection.

“You know, they just work really hard and no matter what they get it done,” Peter Cain said.

“And I think all of these kids are all very passionate skaters,” Darlene Cain added. “They’re all very good component skaters, but they’re all very passionate and I think we are too, and I think it’s just a great mix.”

Passionate enough to move across the country to become their best—in Texas.

Darlene and Peter Cain’s daughter, Ashley, is also highly competitive in skating. She recently placed fourth at the U.S. Championships with her skating partner, Timothy Leduc.