As North Texas heads toward the fifth consecutive triple-digit day, electric providers are asking customers to ease up on their demand for power during peak times.

Gexa Energy sent out emails asking customers to limit their electric usage, especially during the peak hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the tips:

Setting air conditioner thermostats two to three degrees higher and setting programmable thermostats higher when no one is home.

Using fans, which can make the temperature feel four to six degrees cooler.

Setting pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight and shutting them off completely between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Turning off or unplugging non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid using large appliances like ovens and washing machines during the peak hours.

Residential customers aren't the only ones being asked to conserve, Gexa's email asks businesses to minimize use of lights and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible during peak hours and large companies are asked to shut down or reduce non-essential production processes.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Tuesday as air temperatures will once again reach 100 to 103 with a heat index of 105 to 110.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the flow of electricity for about 90% of the state's customers, says Texans set an all-time peak demands record between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.

New weekend records were also set when temperatures soared Sunday afternoon.

Although utility companies have switched much of the state power grid to cheaper and cleaner sources of power such as natural gas, solar and wind, demand from triple-digit weather can still strain supplies that's why customers are asked to do what they can to help prevent rolling blackouts or brownouts on the state's electric grid.

