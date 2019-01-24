Educating Young People to Have Poise, Professionalism

A group of students in Corsicana are learning how to "own a room" as they prepare to compete in a national competition. (Published 9 minutes ago)

You’ve probably been there in a meeting and the person in the front of the room just puts you to sleep.

Schools everywhere are shaping brilliant minds, but what’s the point if the kids are too shy to own the room?

At Corsicana Middle School they’re tackling this issue head on by helping their students learn how to be confident, speak clearly and own the room.

It’s called the Amazing Shake, not the chocolate and vanilla kind, but the one used to seal business deals.

“It’s all about professionalism and being able to talk to people and I was like, 'I want to get better at that,'” said Anna Dixon.

The students study everything from being a breaking news reporter to how to give a toast at a wedding.

“This will probably benefit me in the future, even if I don’t go all the way it will help me in the skills I have,” said Thomashire Sawyer.

Out of this whole class, the school promised to send just one student to a national competition. The winner will face other kids learning the same skills.

The students were on edge as Principal JP Johnson called the top five to the library for one last round before they pick the student who will compete nationally.

Only Johnson had a surprise, he didn’t have to pick just one student.

A gift from the district’s education foundation made it possible to send five tickets to the national competition. The foundation also chipped in for the other kind of shakes too.

Now instead of one student representing Corsicana, there will be a whole team to support one another.

The competition is next month and now the students said the real work begins to prepare.