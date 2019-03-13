1 Lane Getting by on Eastbound I-635 in Garland After Major Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Lane Getting by on Eastbound I-635 in Garland After Major Crash

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Just one eastbound lane of Interstate 635 at Centerville Road in Garland is getting by after a major crash, police say.

    A CareFlite helicopter landed in the middle of the freeway to take one of the people involved in the crash to a hospital.

    One other was pulled from a vehicle and taken to an area hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

    The crash happened after 3 p.m. Wednesday on I-635 near Centerville Road.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

