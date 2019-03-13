Just one eastbound lane of Interstate 635 at Centerville Road in Garland is getting by after a major crash, police say.
A CareFlite helicopter landed in the middle of the freeway to take one of the people involved in the crash to a hospital.
One other was pulled from a vehicle and taken to an area hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police said.
The crash happened after 3 p.m. Wednesday on I-635 near Centerville Road.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.