Just one eastbound lane of Interstate 635 at Centerville Road in Garland is getting by after a major crash, police say.

A CareFlite helicopter landed in the middle of the freeway to take one of the people involved in the crash to a hospital.

One other was pulled from a vehicle and taken to an area hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. Wednesday on I-635 near Centerville Road.

