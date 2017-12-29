A drunk driver who hit and killed Fort Worth Police Officer Dwayne Freeto in December 2006 is coming up for parole review early next year. (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

A drunk driver who hit and killed Fort Worth Police Officer Dwayne Freeto is coming up for parole review early next year.

"So around these times of the holiday when we should be festive, that pain does set in," said fellow Fort Worth Police Officer and friend Cliff Miller. "I remember his face and I remember what he stood for."

Freeto had been an officer for only a few months when he pulled over to help a stranded driver along Interstate 35W on Dec. 17, 2006. Samuel Hillburn, who had a blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, crashed into Freeto's patrol car, killing him.

"So many nights, so many times, we wish it hadn't happened, but it did," said Miller, who graduated in the same police academy class as Freeto. "We have to pick ourselves up, move on, and hopefully we can take learning lessons from that."

Watch: Suspect Drives Off Pier in Failed Bid to Escape Cops

What is one way to escape the police? Timofey Erofeeff's bid to out race the police failed when the 27-year-old drove a Ford pickup truck off a pier and into frigid waters in Astoria, Oregon, authorities said. Erofeeff was treated for hypothermia after being helped by fishermen on a nearby boat. He was later booked on charges of burglary and attempting to elude police. (Video courtesy JD Moreland) (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

Miller said the upcoming parole hearing, and the years Freeto's family has lived without him, are reminders of the consequences of drinking and driving.

Miller said while there are many in the police department who believe Hillburn should serve his full prison term until 2021, he is leaving it to his faith.

"That's the dilemma again. Humanity, compassion, forgiveness," Miller said. "Where does it lie? Who is the person to decide, to determine that?"

Weather Alert North Texas Prepares for Frigid Start to 2018

Hillburn was denied parole last year. He is up for review again in April.