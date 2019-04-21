Drugs and Guns Seized During Arlington Traffic Stop, 2 Arrested: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Drugs and Guns Seized During Arlington Traffic Stop, 2 Arrested: Police

Police were investigating whether the two men were connected to a home invasion in late March

Published 2 hours ago

    Arlington PD | NBC 5 News
    David Brown (left, inset) and Mitchell Dailey (right, inset) were arrested Friday night after an Arlington police officer found drugs and stolen guns in their pickup truck, police say. (Published April 21, 2019)

    Two men are in custody after officers found drugs and stolen guns during a traffic stop Friday night in Arlington, police say.

    According to police, David Brown and Mitchell Dailey were held in the Tarrant County Jail Saturday on charges of possessing marijuana. Brown also had warrants for his arrest.

    An officer detained the men after spotting drug paraphernalia in their pickup truck during a traffic stop along the 1400 block of North Collins Street, police said in a news release.

    The officer searched the vehicle and seized an AR-15 and SKS rifle, which were both reported stolen during a March 26 robbery at an Arlington home, police said. Officers were investigating whether the two were connected to the home invasion.

    Detectives were also testing possible cocaine found during the traffic stop.

