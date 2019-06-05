Driver of Athens School Bus Hit by Train, Killing Child, Indicted - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver of Athens School Bus Hit by Train, Killing Child, Indicted

By Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    Paul Bryant - Athens Daily Review
    First responders at the scene of a fatal crash between a school bus and Union Pacific train in Athens, Texas, Jan. 25, 2019.

    The driver of a school bus that was struck by a train, killing a 13-year-old boy, has been indicted on injury to a child and manslaughter charges.

    John Franklin Stevens was at the wheel of the Athens Independent School District bus struck by a Union Pacific freight train at an Athens crossing on Jan. 25. Two children were riding the bus. The boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl was injured.

    A statement from the Henderson County District Attorney's Office says the bus stopped at the crossing and proceeded before the train. The locomotive shoved the bus down the track and into crossing signage and gates.

    The 78-year-old Mabank defendant has been released on bonds totaling $10,000. His telephone number is unlisted and he couldn't be reached.

