Child Killed When School Bus, Train Collide in Athens - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Child Killed When School Bus, Train Collide in Athens

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    At least one child is dead and another has been airlifted to a children's hospital in Dallas after a school bus and train collided in Athens Friday afternoon.

    The Athens Independent School District confirmed the death of a young boy saying, "It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens."

    The district said another student on the bus, a girl who attended Central Athens Elementary, was taken by CareFlite to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

    The school bus driver, whose name has not yet been released, was also injured in the crash and was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

    The cause of the crash has not been revealed and no other injuries or deaths have been confirmed.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices