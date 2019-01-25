Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

At least one child is dead and another has been airlifted to a children's hospital in Dallas after a school bus and train collided in Athens Friday afternoon.

The Athens Independent School District confirmed the death of a young boy saying, "It is with great sorrow that we confirm one of our precious middle school students lost his life today when a district school bus collided with a train in Athens."

The district said another student on the bus, a girl who attended Central Athens Elementary, was taken by CareFlite to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.

The school bus driver, whose name has not yet been released, was also injured in the crash and was taken by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed and no other injuries or deaths have been confirmed.

