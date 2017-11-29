A man stopped by Dallas County Sheriff's deputies for a traffic violation died after suffering a seizure Saturday morning, the sheriff's department says.



A sheriff's deputy stopped Jesus Alberto Roque along Loop 12 west of U.S. Highway 67 just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials said Roque's vehicle was going to be towed after he was unable to provide a driver's license or proof of car insurance.

When he began "exhibiting nervous behavoir," the deputy placed Roque in the back of his squad car. The deputy then began driving Roque a gas station -- a safe place off of the highway where he could arrange for transportation.



Somewhere along the way, officials said Roque began suffering a seizure in the back seat of the patrol car.



An ambulance was called and Roque was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital.



Roque was later pronounced deceased, though an official cause of death has not yet been determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.



"At this time, foul play is not suspected and this incident is under investigation by our Criminal Investigation Division and the District Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit," the sheriff's office said.



The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.