Driver Leads Chase Through 5 Cities, Exceeds 95-MPH: PD

A driver was hospitalized after leading police on a chase and crashing into a wall in Westlake early Tuesday morning, police said. (Published 2 hours ago)

A driver was hospitalized after leading police on a chase and crashing into a wall in Westlake early Tuesday morning, police said.

Bedford police spotted the driver going 74 mph in a 30 mph zone about 3 a.m. and they tried to initiate a traffic stop, police said.

The driver led police down Bedford Road at speeds over 85 mph and at times exceeding 95 mph, police said.

The chase went through Hurst, North Richland Hills, Watauga, Keller and ended in Westlake at Davis Boulevard and State Highway 114, police said.

The driver crashed into a wall and was hospitalized for a moderate concussion, police said.

It's unclear what charges the driver faces.

North Richland Hills police assisted in the chase.