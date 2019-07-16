Driver Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Dallas

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Dallas, police said. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Dallas, police said.

The driver of a blue Mazda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the 2400 block of E. Ledbetter Drive at about 7:45 p.m., police said. The driver of the Mazda collided with the driver and passenger of a gray Cutlass Ciera, police said.

The driver of the Ciera was pronounced dead. The passenger is in critical condition, police said

Police are investigating the Mazda driver for possible intoxication, police said.