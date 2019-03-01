Former Dallas City Councilwoman Carolyn Davis has pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge.

In court documents unsealed Friday, Davis admitted Jan. 25, 2019 she accepted about $40,000 in payments from a real estate developer in exchange for votes on a city-funded affordable housing project between November 2013 and June 2015.

As part of her plea agreement, Davis has agreed to a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release for up to three years, restitution to the community and she'll cover the costs of her incarceration and supervision.

According to court documents, Davis received bribes from a developer of affordable housing projects in exchange for official action, or the promise of favorable official action, related to the developer's projects.

In addition to the $40,000 in cash, Davis also received the promise of future employment as a consultant.

To disguise the payments to Davis, the developer wrote checks to an unnamed person, or to a nonprofit owned by that person, between Nov. 18, 2013 and March 6, 2015, who then cashed the checks and transferred some or all of the payments to Davis.

According to prosecutors, the developer gave Davis the checks directly -- Davis then gave them to the unnamed person who cashed them and returned some or all of the money to Davis. The developer also paid Davis directly, in cash, in return for her official action.

The money she received, prosecutors said, was due to her position on the Dallas City Council and as Chair of the Housing Committee and was to secure her political influence.

For her part in the deal, Davis lobbied and voted for the developer's project, including the authorization of City of Dallas funds and obligations in excess of $2.5 million, all of which the co-conspirators concealed from the City Council, the Housing Committee and the citizens of Dallas.

On Feb. 2, 2015, during a meeting with the Housing Committee, Davis, as Chair of the Housing Committee, voted to support moving the developer's project forward including support from the city of Dallas funding $168,000 and a Dallas Housing Finance Corporation (DHFC) development loan of 2.52 million.

Davis knew the vote would benefit the developer and that the developer needed the vote for the project, prosecutors said.

On Feb. 25, 2015, Davis moved the City Council to authorize DHFC to loan the developer an amount not to exceed $2.52 million.

Davis served four terms on the Dallas City Council from 2007 to 2015.

NBC 5's Frank Heinz and Don Peritz contributed to this report.