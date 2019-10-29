The suspected drunken driver implicated in a fatal wrong-way crash Monday has three previous convictions for driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5 Tuesday.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after 2 a.m. Monday 30-year-old Chaz Halston Thames was driving a white 2012 Land Rover northbound in the southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway when he collided with a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Melvin Anthony Taylor.

Taylor was killed in the crash, law enforcement saying he was dead when they arrived at the scene only minutes later. Thames was rescued by an officer who used his baton to break open a window and free him from his burning vehicle.

He was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where officials said he failed a field sobriety test, refused a blood test and asked for his attorney. A blood search warrant was secured, a sample obtained and Thames, who is on parole, was discharged and booked into the Dallas County Jail on a charge of intoxication manslaughter. Thames is being held on $100,000 bond.

A criminal history check, officials said, revealed Thames' three previous convictions for drunken driving including arrests in 2011, 2013 and 2016. In the 2016 case, Thames was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

The last fatal wrong-way crash on the DNT happened in April when 23-year-old Shelbi Stephens was killed near Maple Avenue when a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes collided into the car she was riding in.

Over the years, the North Texas Tollway Authority has taken steps to improve safety along the DNT hoping to avoid further tragedies including: lowering "Wrong Way" signs, adding pavement markers on the south end of the tollway, building a median to avoid accidental left turns at the Wycliff exit ramp, adding LED enhanced signs at three exit ramps and creating a detection system to alert authorities of a possible wrong-way driver.

