Dramatic Body Cam Video Shows Texas Deputies Rescue Man on Fire - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Dramatic Body Cam Video Shows Texas Deputies Rescue Man on Fire

Driver seen in video is recovering at a hospital; deputies unharmed: sheriff

By Brian Roth

Published 2 hours ago

Dramatic Video Shows TX Deputies Rescue Man From Burning Car

Dramatic body cam footage shows Texas deputies pulling a man from a truck being consumed in flames. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dramatic body cam footage shows Texas deputies pulling a man from a truck being consumed in flames.

Video of the Dec. 13 rescue was posted Tuesday to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. It shows two deputies — Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington — responding to a rollover crash on Texas 124, near Winnie.

"We have to act fast or this man is going to burn to death," Carrington can be heard saying. The video goes on to show the deputies pulling a man through a door window as the rest of the vehicle was swallowed in flames. The deputies took him to a nearby puddle to extinguish flames that had spread to the man's legs.

The man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, KPRC-TV reported.

Both deputies were unharmed, though the intense heat melted some of the equipment mounted on their uniforms.

"Had these deputies not acted quickly, decisively and without total disregard for their own safety, the seriously injured man would have perished inside the vehicle," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne wrote.

Carrington is a 20-year veteran of the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office. Boznango recently completed his rookie year, KPRC reported.

Watch the full video below (Warning: Some may find the raw video disturbing):

WARNING: Graphic Content: TX Deputies Save Burning ManWARNING: Graphic Content: TX Deputies Save Burning Man

WARNING: Some may find this video disturbing. Dramatic body cam footage shows Texas deputies pulling a man from a truck being consumed in flames. It shows two Chambers County Sheriff's deputies responding to a rollover crash where a man was trapped inside a vehicle being consumed in flames. To read the story, click here.

(Published 2 hours ago)

Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices