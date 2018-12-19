Dramatic Video Shows TX Deputies Rescue Man From Burning Car

Dramatic body cam footage shows Texas deputies pulling a man from a truck being consumed in flames.

Video of the Dec. 13 rescue was posted Tuesday to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. It shows two deputies — Braedon Boznango and Carlton Carrington — responding to a rollover crash on Texas 124, near Winnie.

"We have to act fast or this man is going to burn to death," Carrington can be heard saying. The video goes on to show the deputies pulling a man through a door window as the rest of the vehicle was swallowed in flames. The deputies took him to a nearby puddle to extinguish flames that had spread to the man's legs.

The man remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, KPRC-TV reported.

Both deputies were unharmed, though the intense heat melted some of the equipment mounted on their uniforms.

"Had these deputies not acted quickly, decisively and without total disregard for their own safety, the seriously injured man would have perished inside the vehicle," Sheriff Brian Hawthorne wrote.

Carrington is a 20-year veteran of the Chamber's County Sheriff's Office. Boznango recently completed his rookie year, KPRC reported.

Watch the full video below (Warning: Some may find the raw video disturbing):

WARNING: Graphic Content: TX Deputies Save Burning Man