Margaret King, inset, will be laid to rest May 16, 2018 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. An effort to find King's next of kin has been underway since September 2017.

An effort is underway to find the friends and family of a Air Force veteran who died last fall while pursuing her third graduate degree at the University of North Texas in Denton.



Margaret Rosa King, 67, was working on her graduate degree in interdisciplinary studies while also working for the school as a custodian when she died last fall of natural causes related to heart disease.

King was found unresponsive near her vehicle in a campus parking lot on Sept. 14, 2017 and was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.



Since that time the university and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office have been working to identify and locate King's next of kin -- but they've had no luck.



Most of what the school knows about King mostly came from her employee file and a background check. She said on her job application that she was born in Brooklyn, New York and listed Washington Irving as her high school. On her Facebook page she listed San Antonio as her hometown. Even with those leads, no next of kin has been identified.



UNT said before King began working as custodian in 2016, she had an extensive academic background and obtained seven degrees including three associate's degrees, a bachelor's degree and three graduate degrees. Prior to that, King served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1971 until September 1974.

Because King is a veteran, the university worked with the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery to arrange for her interment. They also have organized a public funeral service for her that will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 16 at the national cemetery.

Anyone who wants to come and memorialize King and honor her for her military service is welcome to attend her funeral.

"We are hopeful that by sharing this information ... that we may be able to reach family or friends who would like to know of her passing," the university said. "Of course, we also welcome anyone who simply wishes to pay their respects and honor her for serving our country."

Among her accomplishments, King listed obtaining degrees from the following institutions.



King's Degrees

