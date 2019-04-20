Divers Search for Missing Father, Son in Fort Worth

Divers from the Fort Worth Fire Department are working to recover two men who went missing Saturday night in south Lake Worth, fire officials say.

The emergency call is in the 2200 block of Silver Creek Road, which is on the southwest side of Lake Worth. Live Oak Creek also runs near the address.

The men are father and son, according to the fire department. The son is 22 years old and the father's age was not provided.

The location is on the property of Silver Creek Material Company, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Fort Worth police said they did not expect foul play, but directed all other inquires to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.