Distracting Cat Causes 3 Wrecks in Wise County, Authorities Say

A driver who says she was distracted by her cat crashed into a guardrail, which caused two other wrecks involving a jack-knifed semi near Rhome in Wise County, authorities said. (Published 6 hours ago)

A driver who says she was distracted by her cat crashed into a guardrail, which caused two other wrecks involving a jack-knifed semi near Rhome in Wise County, authorities said.

The woman (and her cat) were headed northbound U.S. Highway 287 near Farm-to-Market road 407 at about midnight when she was distracted by the cat and crashed into the center guardrail, Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Lonny Haschel said.

The woman moved her car to the right shoulder followed by a witness and a state trooper.

An approaching semi truck was trying to avoid the pulled over vehicles and crashed into the damaged guardrail, which was obstructing the far left lane.

The semi jack knifed and crashed through the median into the southbound lanes of the highway and was hit by an oncoming SUV.

Both drivers from the head-on collision are transported but neither have life-threatening injuries, Haschel said.

The driver who crashed into the guardrail and her cat were both uninjured, Haschel said.