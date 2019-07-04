Denton Sub Shop Owner Digs in Against UNT Property Offer

Several Denton property owners are digging in, after regents at University of North Texas made offers for their land, which the school is trying to acquire through eminent domain. (Published 13 minutes ago)

Several Denton property owners are digging in, after regents at University of North Texas made offers for their land, which the school is trying to acquire through eminent domain.

Owners of one business, New York Sub Hub, have launched a petition opposing the move. The business opened across from the UNT campus 40forty years ago. Hunter Christiansen's dad started the sub shop after moving from New Jersey. He grew up here.

Now, he's trying to hold on to the place.

"We're not interested in selling," said Christiansen. "That's step one."

In February, the UNT Board of Regents voted to acquire five businesses located on a block just across the street from campus. They include a bookstore, a car wash and three restaurants. The university said the land is needed for future expansion.

Christiansen -- isn't interested.

"We don't feel like we should have to sell," he said. Especially if UNT doesn't have any immediate need for this property."

Letters sent by the university to the businesses last week give them thirty days to negotiate a sale price with UNT. If no deal is reached, then a third party would be appointed to determine a fair sale price, said a UNT spokesperson. The school issued the following statement:

"With a university community of nearly 45,000 people, we have outgrown our existing space. The campus borders severely restrict where we can seek additional land to build necessary infrastructure. Our ever-growing community needs more classrooms, labs and housing to continue delivering the quality educational experience our community deserves. We are offering well above appraised market value for the properties."

Christiansen is talking to a lawyer. A petition he started against the eminent domain process has gathered more than 16,000 signatures in five days.

"The public of Denton, they want us to stay here," he said. "They made that pretty clear."

Christiansen said moving would be costly. After 40 years in the same spot, he believes it would be bad for business.