Denton PD Needs Help Identifying Human Remains

The Denton Police Department, in conjunction with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, is requesting the public's assistance in identifying human remains that have not been identified through investigative methods.

The remains were located in March 2019 in the 5600 block of E. McKinney St.

Based on examination from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, the remains are believed to be that of a Caucasian male between the ages of 60 and 80 years old.

The male is believed to have been large in stature and had previously had a spinal surgery. The Medical Examiner believes that the male had been deceased for at least a year.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Detective Tommy Potts at (940) 349-8144.