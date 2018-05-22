Denton Debates Future of Red Light Cameras

Lawmakers in Denton are debating the future of a sometimes-controversial red light camera program. (Published 2 hours ago)

Denton City Council is discussing the future of the city's red light camera program.

In Denton, the cameras are posted at eleven intersections, which are clearly marked with signage stating violators who run red lights will face a fine of $75. The program began in 2006 with six cameras, and was expanded in 2014.

Last year, drivers who had traffic light related violations were issued more than 33,000 tickets in Denton. Lawmakers have studied crash data, which showed an overall decrease in crashes at intersections with cameras.

Denton's contract with Redflex, a company that works to develop traffic safety solutions, expires in July of 2019. Recent controversy included the revelation that taxpayer money funded overtime for police officers who review red light camera footage and determine whether tickets be issued. City leaders said they resolved that funding issue.



Survivor of Santa Fe HS Shooting: 'I Was Scared for My Life'

Dakota Shrader, a student from Santa Fe High School, describes what happened when shots were fired during her morning history class. Multiple people died during the shooting. (Published Friday, May 18, 2018)

The city netted about $668,000 dollars after shares of the program's $2.2 million gross were paid out to Redflex and the state of Texas. Denton's mayor said for him, the key issue is safety -- not money.



"The policy implication for the red light camera, in my opinion, is public safety," Denton Mayor Chris Watts said. "That's really our primary goal, how do we make intersections more safe."



The constitutionality of red light cameras is being challenged in Texas. That case is still pending in the Fifth District Court of Appeals.

