Terry Wayne King Found Guilty of Attacking Girl, 12, at Fort Worth School Bus Stop - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Terry Wayne King Found Guilty of Attacking Girl, 12, at Fort Worth School Bus Stop

Child beaten so badly she required a heart transplant to save her life, prosecutors say

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 3:14 PM | Updated at 10:55 PM CDT on Sep 10, 2019

    NBC 5 News
    Terry Wayne King in a Fort Worth, Texas courtroom on Monday, Sept. 10, 2019.

    A Tarrant County jury Tuesday found a man guilty of the brutal attack on a little girl who was beaten as she made her way to her school bus stop last year.

    Terry Wayne King, a truck driver, was found guilty of assault causing bodily injury to a child and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

    The sentencing phase of the trial began Tuesday afternoon, but was suspended for the day at about 5 p.m. The hearing will resume Wednesday morning. King faces up to life in prison for the attack.

    The girl, who was 12-years-old at the time of the attack, was beaten so badly  she required a heart transplant to save her life. She appeared in court on Monday where she came face-to-face with King, calling him a "bad man."

    Police said the vicious attack at the school bus stop was unprovoked with an unknown motive.

    Lawyers gave closing arguments Tuesday afternoon before the jury was handed the case later in the afternoon. Deliberatons lasted only a short while before the guilty verdict was announced at about 4:20 p.m.

