Day After Tornado, Franklin Residents Clean Up, Reflect

The cleanup continued Sunday in Franklin, where an EF-3 tornado left a trail of destruction Saturday morning.

Touching down just after 11:20 a.m., the tornado injured dozens and destroyed or damaged a still undetermined number of homes and buildings.

However, despite the storms power there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported.

First Baptist Church in Franklin opened its doors Sunday morning, despite still not having power like much of the town. Churchgoers from other congregations joined the joint service and gave thanks they were able to survive the storm.

“None of us could prevent what happened but all of us can make a contribution to the recovery,” Pastor Ted Elmore said.

Among those to attend the service was Marilyn Kirven, whose home was destroyed on Saturday.

“Oh we are going to get through it, through god we going to get through this, we definitely going to get through this, my faith is so strong,” Kirven said.

As many in Franklin gave thanks for surviving the storm, the utility crews worked to get the power back on, a process that could take days.