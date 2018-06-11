Dallas City Leaders Combat Dangerous Dog Problem - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas City Leaders Combat Dangerous Dog Problem

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 40 minutes ago

    Dallas city leaders could soon implement several changes to combat aggressive and dangerous dogs.

    Between January to April of 2018, Dallas Animal Services has received more than 16,000 calls from residents reporting dogs that were either loose, stray, aggressive, or attacking someone.

    Monday, Dallas city leaders are working on a big plan to fix the problem by considering two additional ordinances addressing the issue. One of the ordinances will implement 13 changes.

    Three of which include: tougher penalties for certain dog bites, a new public "dangerous dog registry," and criminal violations for owners of aggressive dogs.

    Another ordinance will increase kennel space by shortening the time animals are kept in the shelter.

    According to Dallas Animal Services, the number of dog bites is down 36 percent from 432 in 2015 to 275 in 2018. 

