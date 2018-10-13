Damage Reported After Storms Roll Through Waxahachie

Ellis County Sheriff's office is accessing damage outside Waxahachie High School after storms rolled through Saturday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Ellis County Sheriff's office is assessing damage in Waxahachie after storms rolled through Saturday afternoon.

An NBC 5 crew on the scene saw light poles and signs down in the parking lot of the brand new Waxahachie High School. The school just opened this school year.

NBC 5 has learned several students were inside the school practicing for an upcoming theater performance. A teacher had them take cover and none were injured. Several students cars have damaged windows and the band bus was overturned int he parking lot.

The Waxahachie Fire Department said four or five light poles were down, a window was knocked out in the gym and some track and field equipment was thrown around. No injuries were reported.

Ellis County dispatchers say sheriff's deputies are on the scene but it's too soon to say if damage was caused by a tornado. Ellis County was under a tornado warning earlier in the afternoon.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.