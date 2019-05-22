Dallas Symphony Association Set to Take Over Aging Meyerson Center

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is in need of repairs. Currently, the City of Dallas is responsible, but a vote Wednesday could change who is in charge of fixing it up and running the entire building. (Published May 22, 2019)

A Dallas icon and fixture in the downtown arts community could soon be under new management.

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is in need of repairs. Currently, the City of Dallas is responsible, but a vote Wednesday could change who is in charge of fixing it up and running the entire building.

The proposed agreement is for the Dallas Symphony Association to take over the building in a 99-year lease. According to the City of Dallas, the "DSA will relieve the City of ongoing operation and maintenance costs and responsibilities, while allowing the DSA to more fully program cultural events in the facility."

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has been waiting for city leaders to fix mounting maintenance issues at the Meyerson Center.

Repairs have been mounting for the past five years, with maintenance issues and damage being traced from the water-stained ceiling tiles to the ripples in the carpet.

The DSO has been waiting for city leaders to fix the issues, but receiving bond money has been a slow process.

"The city manages dozens of other buildings. It takes a while for maintenance issues to get fixed," said Debi Pena, the VP of People and Facilities for the building. "We hear about problems. We see the problems, but our hands are tied. When this proposal goes through we’ll be able to stop issues when we see them and take preventative measures."

The DSO in 2018 raised its own funding to give the Meyerson a face-lift and power washing.

The price of repairs does not compare to the value of the building and what the Meyerson means to the arts community and families in North Texas.

"This building is iconic, and it truly is one of the best symphony halls in the world," Pena said. "Being from Dallas, it makes me proud that we have a building like this, that Dallas can call her own. When want to preserve the Meyerson so families from generations to come, can experience the beauty in the music and the building."

City leaders are estimating the new agreement will save the city about $60 million.