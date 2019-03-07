New Plan Could Bring Repairs to Dallas' Meyerson Center

Right now, The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center falls under the care of the City of Dallas, but a new proposal could see the building under new management. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra would like to take over operations for the Meyerson and bring some major repairs. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Repairs are becoming a serious problem for an iconic arts building in Dallas.

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center falls under the care of the City of Dallas, but a new proposal could see the building under new management. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra would like to take over operations for the Meyerson.

Repairs have been mounting for the past five years, with maintenance issues and damage being traced from the water-stained ceiling tiles to the ripples in the carpet.

The DSO has been waiting for city leader to fix the issues, but receiving bond money has been a slow process.

"The city manages dozens of other buildings. It takes a while for maintenance issues to get fixed," said Debi Pena, the VP of People and Facilities for the building. "We hear about problems, we see the problems, but our hands are tied. When this proposal goes through we’ll be able to stop issues when we see them and take preventative measures."

The DSO in 2018 raised its own funding to give the Meyerson a face-lift and power washing.

The price of repairs does not compare to the value of the building and what the Meyerson means to the arts community and families in North Texas.

"This building is iconic, and it truly is one of the best symphony halls in the world," Pena said. "Being from Dallas, it makes me proud that we have a building like this, that Dallas can call her own. When want to preserve the Meyerson so families from generations to come, can experience the beauty in the music and the building."

The City of Dallas has granted similar proposals for buildings and spaces like the Arboretum, Fair Park and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The next meeting is March 21.