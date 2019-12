Since 2012, Dallas based Hari Mari’s been making flip flops to be sold and distributed all over the country. But it wasn’t until recently, they realized the footwear they specialize in was off-limits to some of the men and women injured while fighting for our freedom, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

But it wasn't until recently, they realized the footwear they specialize in was off-limits to some of the men and women injured while fighting for our freedom.

"We received an email from a cousin of Jacob Schick, a retired and disabled military marine," said Hari Mari founder Jeremy Stewart.

Schick's cousin explained that while flip flops had long been a primary part of his wardro