A North Texas driver captured an apparent case of road rage on dashcam Friday showing a driver attack another driver's car with a machete after a minor crash on LBJ Freeway. (Published Monday, May 13, 2019)

The driver Dallas police say pulled out a machete and damaged another driver's car while in stop-and-go traffic earlier this month is in the Dallas County Jail.

Jose Monsivais, 32, has been charged with criminal mischief, a state jail felony, in connection with the apparent road rage incident recorded May 10 on LBJ Freeway.

Jose Monsivais, 32, is charged with criminal mischief related to an apparent road rage incident with a machete.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

According to the 39-year-old driver of the Subaru, motorists were being forced to merge due to a crash on the highway and the HHR driver tried to move into his lane. He said he exchanged words with a passenger in the HHR about their car getting over.

When the recording starts, the HHR and Subaru are rubbing fenders. The driver of the HHR, straddling two lanes, appears to try to move up and in front of the Subaru, only to be overtaken in the lane.

In stop-and-go traffic, the driver of the HHR gets out of his vehicle, walks over to the Subaru and then swings wildly four times, smashing the glass on the vehicle.

Man Attacks With Machete After Minor Crash on LBJ: Police

The man then went back to his HHR and began to pull away, but the cars collided again and the HHR slowly spun around 180 degrees. The driver of the HHR then drove out of the frame in the wrong direction.

The driver of the Subaru, who asked that his name be withheld, filed a report with the Dallas Police Department who classified the incident as vandalism and damage to property.

Dallas police said they were able to track down Monsivais by his license plate.

Monsivais is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail. A bond amount has not been set and an attorney of record was not listed.

According to records obtained by NBC 5, the charge is not Monsivais' first. In January 2018 he was charged with assault family violence after being accused of choking a woman and pushing her head against a car; the case, which is pending, has yet to be heard.

