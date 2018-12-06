Dallas Police Looking for Man, 23, May Be Danger to Himself

Dallas police are asking for help finding a young man they say is missing and may be a danger to himself.

Willie Tucker, 23, was last seen Thursday in the 3800 block of Timberglen Road. Detectives believe that Mr. Tucker may be a danger to himself, though further information as to why was not disclosed.

Tucker is black, stands about 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. There is no last known clothing description.

Anyone with information on Tucker's location is asked to call 9-1-1 or the police department at 214-671-4268.