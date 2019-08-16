A summertime Dallas police operation targeting specific neighborhoods and criminal activity, including gang- and gun-related violence, has made a dent in the number of violent crimes, which spiked in the first five months of the year, Acting Chief David Pughes said Friday.

Dallas is trending with double-digit percentage increases in robberies and aggravated assaults over the same time last year. Homicides spiked in May — police reported 40, a one-month tally not seen in the city since the early 1990s.

But in recent months, violent crimes have ticked down. Month-over-month totals show violent crime dropping 5% in July and 3.5% in August.

Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

