Dallas Police Have Seized 200 Guns as Summer Campaign Aims to Stem Violence - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Police Have Seized 200 Guns as Summer Campaign Aims to Stem Violence

By David Tarrant / The Dallas Morning News

Published 37 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stay Safe from ID Theft with Frank Abagnale
    Dallas police patrol car (file photo).

    A summertime Dallas police operation targeting specific neighborhoods and criminal activity, including gang- and gun-related violence, has made a dent in the number of violent crimes, which spiked in the first five months of the year, Acting Chief David Pughes said Friday.

    Dallas is trending with double-digit percentage increases in robberies and aggravated assaults over the same time last year. Homicides spiked in May — police reported 40, a one-month tally not seen in the city since the early 1990s.

    But in recent months, violent crimes have ticked down. Month-over-month totals show violent crime dropping 5% in July and 3.5% in August.

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

    [NATL] Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

    A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices