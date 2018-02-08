Dallas Police Cruiser Targeted in Shooting

A search was launched Thursday morning for the person who opened fire on a Dallas police squad car. (Published 6 hours ago)

According to police, a police officer was driving eastbound on Interstate 30 near Interstate 45 about 2 a.m. when the passenger window was shattered by gunfire. The officer was wounded by flying glass, but was not shot, police said. The passenger door was also shot, police said.



Dallas Sergeant Michael Mata tweeted photos showing bullet holes in the windshield and passenger window of the car. He wrote, "real lives are affected by this false narrative of a war on the police! Some coward shot at our officers!"

Dallas County sheriff's deputies closed the ramp from eastbound I-30 to I-45 and the eastbound I-30 service road as police investigated. It has since been reopened.



Officers said they did not find the gunman, though several shell casings were discovered at the scene.

The officer's wounds were not considered life threatening.

