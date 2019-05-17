Dallas Police Confront Spike in Violent Crime as Summer Approaches

Dallas police report a 13% spike in violent crime this year compared to the same time last year. Police commanders met o talk about plans to stop the rise in crime. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Police Friday reported a 13% spike in violent crime so far in 2019 compared with last year. They said aggravated assault blamed on gang rivalry is a big reason.

Police commanders spoke Friday to the Editorial Board of the Dallas Morning News, an NBC 5 media partner.

Assistant Chief David Pughes said 10 additional officers are being transferred to the 25 currently serving in the gang unit to combat the issue.

"We know if we get in front of the gang violence, we might be able to interrupt the retaliation," Pughes said.

Out on a Limb: Bear Hides Out From Cops in Mass. Tree

Watch as a large black bear hides out in a tree in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities looked to remove it from the neighborhood. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

Police are also pushing crime prevention programs this summer, including jobs and recreation programs for youth.

"We need to start doing more on the front end so we're not having to make that arrest as a last resort on the back end," Pughes said.

A construction job training program planned this summer at the Cummings Recreation Center is just the sort of thing police support.

"I grew up in this neighborhood. That's the reason I want to bring youth skills back to this neighborhood because we have to start reengaging our youth," said Terri Altmann with a group called Rebirth Empowerment Education. "If we reengage them, they won't have the time to be spending with gangs or committing crimes."

She has partnered with Carpenters Union groups for the job training program to produce much needed construction workers.

Shawn Walker with the Central South Carpenters Regional Council said the apprenticeship program pays participants while they learn.

74-Year-Old Man Pushed Off of a Bus Died From Injuries

Shocking video released by the Las Vegas police shows 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a bus during an argument. Fournier died of his injuries. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

"We're trying to get them off the streets and give them an opportunity to become successful," he said. "People see success and they want to be a part of success. One of the things the apprenticeship does, it gives them an option to be able to see the success."

James Lewis with the Texas Carpenters and Millwrights Training Trust Fund is a heavy equipment operator.

"It's very good trade that many can take up on and have a good livelihood from it," Lewis said.

Video Suspected Gunman in Industrial Park Shooting Arrested

Construction workers must be at least 18 years old to work on job sites but the training program is aimed at youth between 16 and 24 as an alternative to neighborhood crime.

"If they see the right way, no need to make money the wrong way," Lewis said.

Next week Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall will announce a summer job program for youth between 14 and 17-years-old with several major employers.

Names of Six Dead in Alaska Plane Collision Released

Alaska State Troopers have released the names of the individuals killed in Monday's deadly collision between two float planes in Ketchikan. While the city of Ketchikan is mourning the loss of local pilot, 46-year-old Randy Sullivan, people across the globe are mourning as well. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

A 2008 briefing for the City Council said Dallas Police budgeted $1.6 million for overtime to flood crime hot spots with officers. Dallas had almost 400 more officers in 2008.

Friday, Hall said police cannot arrest their way out of crime, must be smarter in the use of resources and must rely on partner agencies and resources for help.