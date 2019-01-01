The Dallas police and fire departments had a busy New Year's Eve, confiscating more than 1,000 pounds of fireworks and answering 163 calls about random gunfire.

Police collected 1,035.2 pounds of fireworks and issued three citations, a Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.

Teams also conducted more than 20 inspections, ranging from complaints to safety checks, which resulted in two citations issued to businesses.

Police said they responded to the gunfire calls between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., while also answering 65 calls for fireworks disturbances.