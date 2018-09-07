Man Killed by Officer Who Walked Into Wrong Apartment: PD

Dallas Officer Kills Man After Walking Into Wrong Apartment: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Officer Kills Man After Walking Into Wrong Apartment: Police

The uniformed officer opened fire at a man inside an apartment she believed was her own, police said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    A Dallas police officer shot and killed a man after entering an apartment unit she believed was her own, police said.

    The shooting happened at the South Side Flats before 10 p.m., about one block from the Dallas Police Department Headquarters.

    In a news conference early Friday morning, Dallas Sgt. Warren Mitchell said the officer was heading home after working a full shift when she walked into an apartment unit she believed was her own.

    After entering the unit, she was confronted by a 26-year-old man. At some point, the officer fired her weapon, hitting him, police said.

    Officers responded to the scene and began to treat the victim, Mitchell said. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

    The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt. She will be placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, Mitchell said.

    A large Dallas police presence was at the apartment overnight into Friday morning as the department's special investigation unit processed the scene.

    The Dallas District Attorney's Office has joined the investigation into the shooting.

    Check back for developments on this breaking news story. As details unfold, elements may change.

