Dallas Man Arrested Following Pursuit

A Dallas man was arrested Saturday morning after leading state troopers on a chase through two North Texas counties.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Lonny Haschel said a man driving a 2002 black GMC Denali failed to stop for a trooper on a traffic violation on Interstate 30 west of Greenville at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday.

The driver, a man identified by law enforcement as 42-year-old Carlos Gutierrez, from Dallas, fled troopers west on Interstate 30 before troopers deployed spike strips disabling the SUV near Rockwall.

Haschel said Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident on charges of evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant from Oklahoma.

The vehicle in the pursuit was reported stolen from Duncanville.