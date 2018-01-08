Methodist Dallas Medical Center announced Sunday night that all non-emergency patients were currently being diverted to other hospitals due to an influx of patients with the flu. (Published Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018)

Methodist Dallas Medical Center announced Sunday night that all non-emergency patients were being diverted to other hospitals due to an influx of patients with the flu.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center says it is still accepting trauma patients.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center released the following statement:

“Consistent with federal and state laws, Methodist Dallas Medical Center is currently re-routing non-emergency patients due to high volumes of patients with flu-like symptoms. This measure is so we can still take care of emergency patients such as trauma, stroke, and those transferred by ambulance. We take this very seriously because we want to be able to treat anyone in need anytime.

During the period while Methodist Dallas is re-routing patients, we encourage anyone having non-emergent symptoms to seek care at an urgent care facility or through their primary care physician.”

11 people in Dallas County have already died from the flu this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season nationwide is far worse than what they saw last year at this time.

Last year, 12 states had widespread cases, but this year there are 46.

More than 400 people have died from the flu around the country.

While the flu shot isn't always effective, doctors say if you catch the flu and have had the shot the symptoms may be less severe.