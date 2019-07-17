Dallas Crime Fighting Initiative Results

Dallas called in support from other city, county, state and federal agencies for a summer crime initiative unveiled by Police Chief U. Renee Hall on June 7. The latest figures show mixed results, Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Through the first 12 days of July, violent crime continued to increase, up 12.72 percent compared with the year before. Non-violent crime was down 13.07 percent. Year to date, overall crime in Dallas is up 7.46 percent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 119 homicides had occurred in 2019, police said. There were 196 homicide offenses in all of 2018.

For security reasons, city and state officials have refused to say exactly how many DPS Troopers are assisting Dallas Police or where they are assigned.

At least 10 DPS Troopers were seen reporting for duty around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Dallas Police Northeast Substation on Northwest Highway.

A resident recently recorded cell phone video of Troopers assisting Dallas Police with the capture of a suspect after a foot chase in the neighborhood.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata is also a Dallas Police patrol Sergeant in the Northeast Division.

Mata welcomed the patrol back up from DPS Troopers, who are also licensed peace officers

"If it goes bad, I definitely would want a Trooper next to me. So that is a good thing that they’re there to cover and to help," Mata said. "The problem is, what's the longevity of this? Sooner or later, the Troopers are going to have to go back doing what they do."

The Dallas Police Department is around 700 officers smaller than it was in 2011.

On Malcolm X Boulevard Wednesday, Dallas City Marshals, who normally perform warrant serving duties, were seen making traffic stops.

Resident Dee Rogers said he has seen Troopers, DART Police and Dallas Marshals doing all sorts of additional enforcement in his area lately.

But he said the extra presence is making things worse for residents instead of solving violent crime.

"They just driving up and down the street, any little thing, towing people cars. You know, people can't barely make it now a days as it is," Rogers said. "They stirring up the problem more."

Mata said the presence of more officers in neighborhoods might help reduce some crime, but may not address the bigger criminal activity that officers with intimate knowledge of their community must investigate.

"Violent crime still comes down to gangs, guns and drugs. That's it," Mata said.

The union leader said a long term fix is required to hire more officers.