Dallas County Health Director Zachary Thompson Forced Out

NBC 5 has learned Zachary Thompson has been forced out of his position as director of Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to NBC 5 that Thompson was ordered to leave the building. Further details have not been confirmed.

The agency told NBC 5 earlier in the day that Thompson was retiring effective Jan. 31.

As director of the Dallas County Health Department, Thompson, along with Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, was twice cast into the national spotlight due to health scares in Dallas County.

Together, the trio led the county's fight against West Nile virus in 2012 that sickened hundreds and killed 13 as well as the clampdown of Ebola in 2014 after a Liberian traveler tested positive for the deadly virus while visiting Dallas.



According to his bio with the Dallas County Community College District, Thompson earned an associate degree from El Centro College before transferring to the University of Texas at Arlington where he obtained a bachelor's in social work. He went on to earn a master's from Amber University.



Thompson served as deputy director of DCHHS for eight years before being named director. He also works as an adjunct professor at DCCC's Eastfield College.

DCHHS interim Director Ganesh Shivaramaiyer

Photo credit: Dallas County Health and Human Services

The agency said Thursday morning that a more formal public announcement was expected from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins later this week.



Ganesh Shivaramaiyer, who has served as the assistant director of finance, budget and contracts at DCHHS since 1991, has been named interim director.