3 More Deaths Reported From the Flu in Dallas County

Three additional deaths from flu-related illnesses have been confirmed Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the county's total this season to nine.

One of those who died was only 37 years old, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

The ages of the other victims were 69 and 78 years, and all three victims were residents of the city Dallas.

Additional identifying information was not disclosed, due to personal privacy reasons.

Texas has the most flu activity across the country, according to a recent report released by Walgreens.

Health departments in Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties reported more than 3,100 cases of flu just in the past few weeks.