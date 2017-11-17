The Dallas County District Attorney's Office is stepping up efforts to take guns away from abusers.

Current state and federal laws keep people convicted of family violence from possessing guns. Those laws also give judges the discretion to restrict anyone on bond or probation from possessing firearms.

Now, DA Faith Johnson has created a program to make certain everyone understands their roles and responsibilities, so those offenders can be identified and their guns removed.

The district attorney has issued a memorandum of understanding between the DA's office, the sheriff and other Dallas County law enforcement agencies, asking them to sign, support and enforce the Dallas County Gun Surrender Program, which instructs participating agencies how to collect and store firearms that are surrendered subject to the law or a court order.

When a judge issues an order to surrender firearms, the person who is ordered to surrender his or her guns is given notice by the judge instructing that person to turn over guns in their possession to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department's Firearm Protective Custody Unit or to a qualified friend or relative who has already passed a Texas state background check, within 72 hours or the order. If that person is in jail, they will have 72 hours to surrender their guns after they are released.

The participating law enforcement agencies agree to educate their own officers about domestic violence and gun violence and train them to ask about firearm possession at all domestic violence and disturbance calls, even if a firearm is not used or displayed.

Nearly every law enforcement agency in Dallas County has already signed the memorandum, with a few waiting for approval.