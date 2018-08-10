Dallas City Hall Works to Erase Dwaine Caraway

Dwaine Caraway's name and pictures had disappeared from Dallas City Hall Friday after the long time Councilman pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges Thursday and resigned from office. (Published 49 minutes ago)

Dwaine Caraway’s name had disappeared from plaques at Dallas City Hall Friday after the long time Councilman pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges Thursday and resigned from office.

His picture was even removed from those of former Dallas Mayors. Caraway was an interim Mayor for several months in 2011.

“Is there a cloud over us? Absolutely,” Councilman Adam McGough said.

McGough is one of four current members of the City Council who received legitimate campaign contributions from figures in the Dallas County Schools scandal.

McGough said he was only a candidate at the time the money was donated to his election campaign and he still has never met the people.

He and the other three Council Members said they have donated the amount in question or more to other good causes.

“From my perspective it just means we have to redouble our efforts to show our honest, good work across this city,” McGough said.

Councilman Scott Griggs said he donated the money his campaign received to the City of Dallas crossing guard fund.

The city must now pay for crossing guards since voters decided to close the agency, Dallas County Schools.

"Dwaine's private actions tarnished and betrayed the people on Council he served with and the City as well," Griggs said.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax included an additional $5 million to pay for crossing guards in the new proposed city budget he released Friday.

Town hall meetings will be held around the city the next few weeks for public input before the City Council votes on a new budget next month.

Broadnax said Caraway’s guilty plea and resignation was a sad day for Dallas City Hall and city employees.

“I requested and asked that they just continue to do their jobs and show people every day that we do things right,” Broadnax said.

The City Manager said honest officials should not worry about the fact that Caraway is now a government witness and the FBI investigation is not over.

“We’re an open book because we’re a governmental entity so anything we’ve got on paper is free for folks to request and look at,” Broadnax said.

Employees in Caraway’s former office will continue to answer constituent calls and problems will be relayed to city staff.

Councilman Kevin Felder who represents neighboring District 7 said constituents need more than that. Felder volunteered to help District 4 residents, as well.

Felder said residents should be careful about who they vote for in a special election to replace Caraway planned for November.

“Make sure that that person doesn’t have skeletons in their closet, vices that they have to deal with,” Felder said.

The City Council will vote next week on details to allow candidates to file for the special election.