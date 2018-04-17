Live video from NBCPhiladelphia will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A Southwest Airlines flight headed for Dallas with 148 people on board made an emergency landing at Philadelphia Tuesday after a major problem with an engine apparently compromised the aircraft's fuselage.

Southwest Flight 1380 from LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field landed at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday and was immediately surrounded by firefighters while on the apron.

Aerial video from WCAU-TV in Philadelphia shows the engine's cowling shredded and ripped away, though it's not immediately clear what caused the damage to the engine.

Southwest Flight to Dallas Depressurizes, Lands Safely

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Dallas Love Field landed safely in Philadelphia Tuesday after the jet violently depressurized when a piece of an engine flew into and broke a window, the relative of a passenger told NBC 5. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Todd Bauer, the father-in-law of a passenger on the flight, spoke with NBC 5 late Tuesday morning. Reciting his daughter-in-law's account of the ordeal, Bauer said the engine issue damaged the fuselage and partially pulled a female passenger from the aircraft and that nearby passengers pulled the woman back inside.

Southwest Airlines has not confirmed the woman was pulled from the cabin and said they were working to gather more information about what happened.

"Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines and we are working diligently to support our customers and crews at this time," Southwest said.

Bauer told NBC 5 that all of the passengers were removed from the aircraft and that there were no apparent serious injuries.

A passenger onboard the Dallas-bound aircraft began broadcasting live on Facebook, fearing the aircraft was going to crash. Video from Marty Martinez showed the oxygen masks had been deployed.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.