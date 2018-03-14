Dallas' Biggest Bike Share Plans to Roll Out Electric Fleet - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas' Biggest Bike Share Plans to Roll Out Electric Fleet

By Noelle Walker

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dallas' Biggest Bike Share Plans to Roll Out Electric Fleet

    LimeBike plans to demo electric scooters and bikes in the coming days in Dallas. (Published 44 minutes ago)

    In the coming days, Dallas' largest bike share company, LimeBike, plans to roll out electric scooters and bicycles.

    In a statement to NBC 5, LimeBike spokesperson Mary Caroline Pruitt said, "We're interested in bringing our electric scooters to Dallas. They have had tremendous success in San Diego, the Bay Area, and now, D.C., and we want to give Dallas the opportunity to try our newest products, too."

    How it will work could be problematic. Dallas city code prohibits motorized scooters on streets and sidewalks. City trails prohibit motorized vehicles of any type.

    "It's very frustrating," said Robin Baldock, Executive Director of The Friends of the Katy Trail. The group has been vocal about its frustrations with bike share bikes left on the trail. "I think that the city has failed everyone in the city by not putting guidelines into place."

    Students Stage Walkouts Across the US

    [NATL] Students Stage Walkouts Across the US to Protest Gun Violence
    Carolyn Kaster/AP

    Baldock said the theory of bike share is good, but in practice, it's been a rough start. She worries the addition of electric wheels will make people unknowingly violate the law, riding where they shouldn't.

    "It could be a positive thing if they would just do the right thing," Baldock said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices