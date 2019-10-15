Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Dallas Baptist University is evacuating the campus after a threat was received Tuesday afternoon.

The university tweeted the announcement at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday saying those who cannot evacuate the campus should move to the Burg Center immediately.

The university told NBC 5 the threat was received by phone at campus police dispatch. Dallas SWAT and the FBI are assisting.

All classes for the remainder of the day have been canceled.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.