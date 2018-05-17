Dallas Animal Services Officer Charged With Abusing 4-Week-Old Kitten - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Animal Services Officer Charged With Abusing 4-Week-Old Kitten

By Brian Roth

Published 2 hours ago

    Eric Pogue

    A Dallas Animal Services officer is charged with animal cruelty after allegedly throwing a kitten that had bitten him.

    Officer Eric Pogue was arrested Wednesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, according to a City of Dallas news release.

    According to the release, Pogue, 53, was bitten on April 25 by a four-week-old kitten that had been taken in by animal services. Pogue then violently threw the kitten to the floor. The kitten suffered severe trauma and "was nonresponsive as a result," the statement read.

    Dallas Animal Services notified the SPCA of Texas and Dallas police, launching an animal cruelty investigation that placed Pogue on administrative leave.

    Pogue was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Dallas County Jail and held on a $15,000 bond, online jail records show.

    No attorney information was listed for Pogue.

